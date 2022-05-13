Revamping of Tamil Nadu's Higher Education curriculum begins

CHENNAI: The proposed revamping of the curriculum of Engineering, Polytechnic and Arts and Science courses in Tamil Nadu begins as the high-level committee is expected to submit its report soon.

A senior official from the Higher Education Department told DT Next that the new curriculum will be made by the committee after the consultation with the corporates, universities, and industry partners in tune with the latest technological advancements and industrial requirements is one of the proactive measures taken by the government.

"It is also proposed to revamp and enhance the syllabus for upskilling to meet the demands of the job market, incorporate topics to fulfill industrial requirements, and create better prospects for employment", he added.

Stating that the Higher Education Department is striving to enhance the academic standards on par with those in the international arena, he said "to take inputs from the leading experts of industries a “Brainstorming Meet to Develop an Industry Aligned curriculum” was conducted recently at Anna University campus".

He said representatives of more than 100 industries from large scale and MSME sector participated in the meet, besides the eminent academicians, alumni, and students.

"The meeting helped to identify relevant courses under different verticals for various disciplines of Engineering and Technology programmes", the official said.

Claiming that the revised curriculum is expected to be followed in the coming academic year, he said "before implementing it a draft proposal will be released for feedback from the stakeholders".

"It was also proposed that the Universities in Tamil Nadu will be encouraged to set up research parks on their campuses in collaboration with the Public Sector entities like TIDCO, SIPCOT, and TANSIDCO", these research parks will give updates and advice to revise the syllabus periodically".