Online gambling: NEET aspirant ends life

COIMBATORE: A 20-year-old medical aspirant, who was preparing for NEET committed suicide, after he lost money playing online games in Dharmapuri district.

Police said P Venkatesh from Nallampalli in Dharmapuri ate rat poison a few days ago and died without responding to treatment in Krishnagiri GH on Thursday.

Police said Venkatesh, who was preparing for NEET, had somehow got addicted to playing online gambling.

“He pledged gold jewels in the house and spent Rs 50,000 towards playing the game; however he lost the entire amount. Frustrated over losing money, Venkatesh consumed rat poison while he was alone,” police said. Police have registered a case.