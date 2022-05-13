Man held for posting girlfriend’s photos

COIMBATORE: A 30-year-old man was arrested in Tirupur on Wednesday for posting obscene photos of his girlfriend on social media after she refused to convert to his religion. Police, said that the Dalit victim, aged 21 and hailing from Karur recently lodged a complaint with Tirupur City Police Commissioner AG Babu accusing Iman Habeeb (30), of posting her photos on social media and absusing her on basis of her caste. Following an inquiry, Nallur police registered a case against the accused under SC/ST Act, Women Harassment Act and Information Technology Act. He was arrested on Wednesday and further inquiries are on.