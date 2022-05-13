Govt collating details for disbursal of Rs 1,000 monthly dole to girl students

CHENNAI: The State government has begun collecting beneficiaries’ details to start implementing the financial assistance of Rs 1,000 per month for government school girl students.

As per the Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar Higher Education Assurance Scheme, all girl students from Classes 6-12 will be paid Rs 1,000 a month directly into their bank accounts till completion of their undergraduate degree, diploma, and ITI courses. Through this around 6 lakh students can benefit.

A senior official from the Higher Education Department told DT Next that as the government is keen on starting the scheme from the coming academic year, beneficiaries’ details have been sought from State-run as well as self-financing Arts, Science, Polytechnic, Engineering, and Vocational colleges.

Stating that Rs 698 crore has been allotted for the scheme, he said students will be made aware in colleges too, so that aid can reach many.

“All college principals will be instructed to include every single girl student eligible for the scheme. After identifying beneficiaries, authorities will ensure that students have a savings account,” he added. He also said that cross verification will be done with the students’ list to avoid irregularities and the list will be uploaded soon.

“Once the beneficiaries’ list has been finalised, a formal inaugural programme of the scheme will be held. It is expected that an additional 1 lakh girl students will come forward to be part of the scheme,” the official said.

He added that the allocation of funds would also be increased next year depending on the number of beneficiaries.

