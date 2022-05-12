‘DMK govt dodging on delivering poll promises’

MADURAI: The AIADMK coordinator and Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly O Panneerselvam on Wednesday criticised the ruling DMK government for not delivering on its promises made in the poll manifesto.

Talking to reporters at Madurai airport, he said the state government is elusive on its promise of reinstating the old pension scheme for employees, while Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan said in the Assembly that it would be difficult to implement the old pension scheme.

When asked whether the government could fulfill the demands for grants of different departments, Panneerselvam wondered how one could expect the implementation of the budget plans, while promises made a year ago have not been kept.