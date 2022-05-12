3-day biriyani fest starts in Ambur tomorrow

AMBUR: In an effort to popularise another speciality of Ambur, other than leather, the Tirupattur district administration has planned to hold a three-day Biryani festival from May 13 to 15.

Conveying this to DT Next, Collector Amar Kuswaha said that the festival would feature around 50 biryani stalls and the event would be held at Kannigapuram in Ambur town for three days.

On the first two days, the event would be organised between 5 pm and 8 pm and on May 15 (Sunday) it would be a day-long affair. While entry would be free, patrons will have to pay rates fixed by individual biryani stalls, official sources said.

Sources said that use of basmati or jeeraga samba rice, in a bronze vessel using firewood from the tamarind tree would alone provide the “Kalyana Virundu” Biryani.

Fish, prawn, mutton and chicken biryani all made with special rice are expected to be served at the threeday jamboree.

“We aim to ensure that from next year onward the festival will have biryani dishes from all over India,” Amar Kuswaha added.

Responding to posts on social media about the absence of beef biryani at the festival, Kuswaha clarified, “beef biryani has not been permitted as it was against public sentiments. However, nobody will be prevented from eating beef biryani as there are enough stalls outside.”