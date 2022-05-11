TNPSC publishes guidelines for Group-2, 2A exams

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has set out guidelines for Group-2, 2A exam candidates to follow.

The exam is scheduled to be held on May 21.

The guidelines strictly prohibited wearing of smartwatches in the exam hall. Likewise, candidates who aren't wearing masks would not be allowed to attend the exams.

TNPSC Chairman Ka Balachandran on February 18 had announced the exam dates and also gave a blueprint of the questions. According to it, the question paper will carry a total of 200 questions for 300 marks, of which 100 questions will be in Tamil/English (as the candidate chooses), 75 questions in General Science and 25 questions for Aptitude. Candidates need to score at least 90 to pass.

Candidates would be allowed to give the exam either in English or in Tamil.