‘SL crisis lesson for autocratic regimes’

MADURAI: Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president Thol Thirumavalavan in Thoothukudi on Tuesday said that the Sri Lankan crisis and people’s reaction against Rajapaksa family is a revelation for the world.

Citing the ongoing unrest in Sri Lanka, he said a similar situation would arise in India, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also propagating the same agenda as adopted by Rajapaksa on ‘One nation, one language and one culture,’ which could be a threat to the country’s plurality.

The Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa was defeated at the hands of his own people, he added.

He expressed shock over the Supreme Court’s order allowing demolition of houses at Govindasamy Nagar in Mylapore, Chennai and urged the CM to reclassify the land to save the residents from eviction.