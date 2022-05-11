PMK stage protest at JIPMER over Hindi imposition

PUDUCHERRY: Cadres and delegates of different wings of the Puducherry unit of Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) held a demonstration at JIPMER here on Wednesday, protesting against "imposition" of Hindi by the centrally administered medical college in its orders and circulars.

Police were deployed in strength in and around the institute. Slogans were raised by agitators against what they said imposition of Hindi in routine administrative and hospital services. The agitators dispersed later.

In the meanwhile, around 40 activists of different Tamil outfits were held near the hospital when they burned copies of orders purportedly issued by the institute to adopt Hindi. The agitators raised slogans against the Centre and the management of the institute.

The Puducherry unit of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi announced today that the cadres and workers of the party would lay seige to JIPMER on Thursday on the same issue, a party release said.