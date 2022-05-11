2 workers electrocuted while re-installing banner

TIRUCHY: Two youths, who attempted to re-install a huge banner that fell down due to strong winds and rain, were electrocuted in Tiruchy on Tuesday.

Sources said that a huge banner announcing the expansion of apartment work at No 1 Tollgate area close to a transformer fell down after heavy rains accompanied by strong winds that lashed the area on Monday night.

On Tuesday, three workers, who came to the construction site, attempted to re-install the banner. Unexpectedly, it came in contact with a overhead HT line and they were electrocuted and thrown off. Two died while one sustained injuries in the impact.

The deceased were identified as Chelladurai (26), from Lalgudi and Settu (28) from Mannachanallur.

On information, police retrieved the bodies from the spot and sent them to the GH.

Initial investigations revealed that the owner of the apartment Kamarudeen failed to obtain permission from the officials to install the banner.

Police registered a case and are searching for the owner.