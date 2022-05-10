Retd TN DGP hunts for man who rescued him from Rajiv assassination scene

CHENNAI: 31 years after Prateep V Philip, then a young IPS officer, was rescued and taken to hospital from the scene of Rajiv Gandhi's assassination in Sriperumbudur by one Purushothaman, Friends of Police, has now started a 'social media' manhunt for the rescuer, who had vanished after admitting him to a hospital.

As per the testimony of Prateep Philip, who retired from TN police as DGP, it was one Purushothaman, who first comforted and gave water to him when he was wounded and carried unattended in a jeep after the LTTE human bomb went off that killed former Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on 21 May 1991.

Prateep Philip, who was then ASP, was three feet away from the blast scene.

The ASP was battling for his life, when Purushothaman, an unknown youngster, came to his help and gave him water until he reached the nearby hospital.

Prateep Philip said he remembers asking the young man's name and he replied " Purushothaman". On reaching the hospital, Purushothaman disappeared and was never heard or seen again.

In the past 31 years, no one has come forward to identify himself as Purushothaman.

Purushothaman has been the inspiration for Prateep Philip to initiate the FoP movement in Ramnad in 1993 as SP Ramnad. Prateep Philip wishes to recognise the timely help of the man and the officer considers him the first member of FoP.

If you have any information about Purushothaman, kindly contact: 91762 19390.