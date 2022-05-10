TamilNadu

Kodanad: Sayan questioned for 2nd day

A police team led by Inspector General (IG) of Police – West Zone R Sudhakar questioned Sayan at PRS Grounds for around eight hours.
COIMBATORE: A special team of police questioned KV Sayan, the prime accused in Kodanad murder-cum-heist case for the second consecutive day in Coimbatore on Tuesday.

He was booked for breaking into the Kodanad Estate bungalow of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa.

Days after the heist, he survived a car mishap, while his wife and daughter died in the accident on April 29, 2017.

