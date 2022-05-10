DMK govt successfully reduced crime, says Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday said that the crime rate in the DMK government had witnessed a sharp decline when compared to the AIADMK rule.

"From May 2020 to April 2021 during AIADMK rule, there were 1,695 murders and it has reduced to 1,558 in one year. Dacoity has reduced from 146 in the AIADMK regime to 103 in one year of DMK rule. The murders committed by mercenaries decreased from 30 during AIADMK to 18 in DMK rule. The number will be brought to zero soon. In the final two years of AIADMK rule there were 16 incidents of police firing, including Thoothukudi police firing, but in one year of DMK there is no single event of police firing," said Stalin, who also added that the decline in crime rate shows that police function efficiently under his administration.

Delivering his reply on the demand for grants on the Home Department, on the final day of the Assembly session, Stalin said that when Ministers spoke about the achievements in their respective departments they spoke about what was done by them but for the Home department it is more about what is not present in the State. "There is no violence in the State. There are no caste conflicts, no communal clashes, no police firings, no excesses and these are the biggest achievements of the state and for the Home Department", said Stalin.

He also said that the DMK government has created a peaceful living atmosphere and this is possible due to the law and order situation in the state due to which the industries which went out of Tamil Nadu are now returning back to Tamil Nadu. The peaceful conditions prevailing in the state has also managed to attract fresh and new investments in the state and added that more than 185 mega public events held in the state passed off peacefully without any violence and loss of lives.

Meanwhile, leader of opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami claimed that policemen were still not allotted houses in police quarters and even after issuing transfer orders many policemen were not transferred. Stalin replied that as some of the police quarters were not completed yet policemen could not move immediately and immediately after their completion they would be allotted houses and as far as transfer orders are concerned Stalin said that he will direct the police officials to look into it.

Fortnightly off for SIs:

The Chief Minister further said that like the weekly off given for police constables, one day off for every fortnight will be given SIs and special SIs due to which 10,508 policemen will be benefitted. To encourage policemen to carry out night duties, Rs 300 per month will be given as incentives to the policemen. To find out the reasons for the death of persons due to online gambling a special investigation team under CBCID SP would be appointed, said Chief Minister.