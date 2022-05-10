Diesel-laden truck turns turtle in Sirkazhi; people take fuel in bottles

CHENNAI: With fuel prices soaring every passing day, the need for fuel even made people overlook an accident.

Near Sirkazhi a truck carrying 6,000 litres of diesel turned turtle.

The truck which was to reach a government sand quarry in Mayiladuthurai's Kollidam crashed into an electric post and the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The exact spot of the accident was near Poongudi village, where people rushed, not to rescue, but to stock up their diesel supply in bottles and cans that leaked from the vehicle.

No deaths were reported due to the accident. However, the truck driver sustained minor injuries.