Cases in single digits in districts other than Chennai

CHENNAI: The number of Covid cases in Tamil Nadu decreased further to 38 on Monday.

This includes an international passenger from the US. All districts except Chennai recorded single-digit cases.

Chennai had 20 cases, followed by Chengalpattu with 7 cases, Coimbatore with 3, and Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Krishnagiri, Madurai, Namakkal, Pudukottai and Tiruvalluvar one case each.

After 16,881 samples were tested on Sunday, the test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu came down to 0.3 per cent. The highest TPR was recorded in Chennai with 1.2 per cent.

While Chengalpattu and Coimbatore recorded 0.7 per cent each, Cuddalore and Tiruchy had 0.4 per cent each. It was 0.3 per cent in Namakkal and Salem, while Tiruvallur recorded 0.2 per cent.

At least 62 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals on Monday.

The total number of discharge cases across the State now counts 34,15,912.