40 fresh Covid-19 cases in TN; Chennai's TPR stands at 1.2%

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 40 cases of COVID 19 on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to 34,54,431.

Cases in Chennai continue to increase with 23 cases, followed by Chengalpattu with 6 cases, Tiruvallur and Coimbatore had 2 cases each, Dindigul, Kancheepuram, Krishnagiri, Nagapattinam, Ranipet, Salem and Tiruchy recorded one case each.

The test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 0.3 percent after testing 13,699 samples, of which the highest TPR in Chennai with 1.2 per cent, Chengalpattu 0.8 per cent, Krishnagiri 0.5 per cent, Coimbatore 0.4 per cent, Cuddalore, Namakkal, Pudukottai had 0.3 per cent each.

At least 53 patients recovered from Covid and were discharged from various hospitals on Tuesday. The total number of recoveries across the state reaches 34,15,965.