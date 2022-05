COIMBATORE/PUDUCHERRY: BJP state president K Annamalai on Monday said that TN-BJP will never allow imposition of Hindi.

In the wake of the controversy over imposition of Hindi in JIPMER, Annamalai said, “Hindi can be learnt if interested. But the BJP will never allow Hindi imposition.”

Meanwhile in Puducherry the DMK staged a protest, prompting L-G Tamilisai Soundararajan to meet officials, before insisting there was no such imposition and Tamil was being given due priority.