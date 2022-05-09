TN govt to probe high level of absenteeism in board exams

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu School Education Department on Monday said it will probe the absenteeism in the Class 10 and 12 board exams that are underway in the state.

According to the department, 2,265 and 1,238 students were absent for Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations, respectively.

A senior official told IANS that the department would conduct a detailed study into such a large number of students dropping out of board examinations which, according to them, is much higher than the previous years.

Talking to IANS, Chief Educational Officer N. Geetha said: "The large number of students dropping out of board exams is to be probed. One of the main reasons could be the families of students returning back to their native places due to Covid-19 as several students whose families are from outside Tamil Nadu are studying here."

She, however, said that the department would study in detail the reasons for the students absenting in large numbers when compared to previous years.

Academician Sudha Krishnan, talking to IANS, said: "One of the factors may be the families returning back to their home states. Other than that, some students may be facing difficulties in attending offline examinations after a gap. Such students must be found out and given proper counselling and bring them back to reappear for the examinations during the next opportunity."

Tamil Nadu School Education, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, contacted for comments, told IANS that the department is looking into the matter.