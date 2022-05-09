TamilNadu

Thangachimadam fishermen protest seeking release of 12 from Lankan prison

The agitating fishers raised slogans condemning the Lankan Navy for arresting the TN fishermen.
Dt Next Bureau

MADURAI: Fisher folks on Monday staged a protest at Thangachimadam in Ramanathapuram district pressing their demands, including the release of Tamil Nadu fishermen from detention in Sri Lanka.

P Jesuraja, president, All Mechanised Boats Fishermen Association, Ramanathapuram, said even after being released from a jail in Sri Lanka, a fortnight ago a fisherman, Seeni of Mandapam could not make his way back home for his mother’s funeral.

