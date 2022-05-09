Thangachimadam fishermen protest seeking release of 12 from Lankan prison

MADURAI: Fisher folks on Monday staged a protest at Thangachimadam in Ramanathapuram district pressing their demands, including the release of Tamil Nadu fishermen from detention in Sri Lanka.

The agitating fishers raised slogans condemning the Lankan Navy for arresting the TN fishermen.

P Jesuraja, president, All Mechanised Boats Fishermen Association, Ramanathapuram, said even after being released from a jail in Sri Lanka, a fortnight ago a fisherman, Seeni of Mandapam could not make his way back home for his mother’s funeral.