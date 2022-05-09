‘Idli Paatti’ walks into home gifted by Anand Mahindra

COIMBATORE: For 85-year-old Kamalathal, fondly called ‘idli paatti’, this Mother’s Day will remain eternally special. The octogenarian, who shot to fame selling idly for Rs 1 and became a social media sensation after Anand Mahindra tweeted on it, walked into her new home gifted to her by the chairman of the Mahindra Group on Sunday.

Sharing a tweet posted back in April, 2021 when he had hinted at ‘idli amma’ soon having her own house to serve people her famous home-cooked food, Mahindra delivered on his promise this Sunday. He also shared a video showing ‘idli amma’ entering her new home. “Immense gratitude to our team for completing the construction of the house in time to gift it to Idli Amma on #MothersDay. She’s the embodiment of a Mother’s virtues: nurturing, caring and selfless. A privilege to be able to support her and her work. Happy Mother’s Day to you all!” tweeted Mahindra.

For the last 30 years, Kamalathal has been waking up at the crack of dawn to start preparing steaming idlis with firewood in her modest kitchen at Vadivelampalayam near Coimbatore. She was serving idli at Rs 1 per piece to migrant workers and those in the neighbourhood.

“I made a request for a house. As promised, Anand Mahindra built me one with a special kitchen and handed over the keys to me. I am very happy,” said Kamalathal.

The construction of the house, which began on January 28 this year, was completed on May 5.

Ever since the benevolent gesture of the octogenarian came to the limelight, help has been pouring in from different quarters. The paatti, who has been relieved from the burden of cooking in front of the firewood, was donated gas cylinders by Bharath Gas and Hindustan Petroleum Ltd.

Despite all the fame, the paatti remains grounded and continues to make hundreds of fluffy idlis at Rs 1 for her growing clientele.