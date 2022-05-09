Huge jump: Over 13K cyber crimes across TN in 2021

CHENNAI: The number of cybercrime complaints has jumped from 748 (2011) to 13,077 (2021) in Tamil Nadu, according to a policy note on the police department tabled by Chief Minister MK Stalin in the Assembly on Monday.

The process of digitisation, internet penetration, and widespread use of mobile phones have virtually resulted in the steady increase of

cybercrimes in the recent past, the note said

There is an increase of 1,648% in cybercrime complaints over a decade. The challenges faced are that most of the accused are from foreign countries, thus complicating the process of investigation, arrest of the accused and recovery of property.

Even though the bank accounts of the accused are frozen, the process of redeeming the money back to the complainant is unduly delayed due to the cumbersome legal procedures.

To tackle this problem, cybercrime teams were formed in all 11 police districts of Greater Chennai Police in addition to the 5 cyber crime

police stations, each one at all the 4 zones and one in CCB, with training and investigation support from the Central Crime Branch on a total outlay of Rs 85.69 lakh.

To investigate scientific lines, a cyber forensic lab has been set up with a high-end forensic workstation, disc forensic, mobile forensic and social media tool at Rs 6.90 crores under the safe city project.

Through the seamless efforts of the cybercrime squad, Rs.6.75 crore has been redeemed back to the complainants in the last couple of months itself, said the policy note.