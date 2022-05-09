5 Kovai prisoners booked for attacking fellow inmate for reporting phone use

COIMBATORE: Five prisoners in Coimbatore Central Prison were booked by police on Monday for assaulting a prisoner as he informed the authorities about one of them using a mobile phone on the jail premises.

According to police, the five accused identified as Sivakumar, Annapandi, Sheik Mohammed, Muniyandi and Praveen Kumar had attacked Mansoor on Sunday.

Mansoor had gone to take a book from the third block, when the five men broke into an argument questioning him for reporting it to the jailor.

After a heated quarrel, the five attacked him brutally. One among them hit him with a stone.

Prison authorities admitted severely injured Mansoor in CMCH. The Race Course police have registered a case.