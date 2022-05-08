No permission for bike taxis in TN, reveals RTI query

CHENNAI: Even as the bike taxis have emerged as a popular mode of transportation in the city, the Commissionerate of Transport and Road Safety (CTRS) said it had not given any permit to operate bike taxis or use two-wheelers for delivery.

“Two-wheelers are not permitted to be operated for commercial purposes in Tamil Nadu,” said the Public Information Officer of the CTRS responding to a Right to Information petition.

SR Godwin Shadrach, an activist, sought the details and types of permits given for two-wheelers for commercial purposes in Tamil Nadu and also asked for the details of the number of two-wheelers being given permits or licence to use the vehicle for commercial purposes like Uber, Swiggy, Zomato, Zepto etc. To his, the PIO replied that presently bike taxi permit is not issued in the State.

M Bhoopathi, general secretary of Tamil Nadu Call Taxi Workers Union asked why no action has been taken against Uber, Ola and Rapido for encouraging and enabling the illegal operation of the two-wheeler taxis.

However, bike taxi aggregators claim they are operating in the State based on a judgment given by the HC in August 2019. Following the litigation, the Madras High Court asked the government to consider permitting the bike taxis by framing rules.

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, later in August last year, issued a notification amending the Motor Vehicle Act to allow the use of all types of two-wheelers, including electric vehicles as transport vehicles. However, the State government is yet to legalise bike taxis.

A senior Transport Department official said they are planning to move the HC seeking to vacate its stay on the single judge order banning bike taxis in the State until the government comes out with a regulation. On allowing the bike taxi operation, the officials said a proposal has been sent to the government to amend the rules to allow bike taxis. “The government is yet to take a policy decision on this,” the official added.