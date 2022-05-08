Law and order has deteriorated in Tamil Nadu: Sasikala

MADURAI: While the DMK led government in Tamil Nadu has celebrated its first year anniversary of rule with special events to commemorate the occasion, VK Sasikala, the ousted AIADMK leader and confidante of the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalithaa, levelled charges against MK Stalin-led government saying law and order in the state has deteriorated over the last one year.

Sasikala was on her spiritual tour in the southern region of Tamil Nadu and she paid visits to Tiruchendur, Thoothukudi district as part of her tour on Saturday along with her supporters.

While talking to reporters after offering prayers, Sasikala said she had offered a five-foot bronze spear (vel) to the Murugan temple in Tiruchendur to fulfill her wishes. She further said that she would embark on her political journey soon and meet the people.

To a query on whether Sasikala would retrieve AIADMK, she responded that her affiliation with the AIADMK continues. On criticism against her by the leaders, Sasikala said the cadres has emerged as leaders.

Moreover, people especially women are not safe in the state where the government gives no peace of mind for the people and it only reflected hatred of the rule now, she said. Later, she offered prayers at Meenakshi Amman temple here.