Fresh Covid cases drop marginally in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Fresh COVID cases in Tamil Nadu decreased with 47 cases reported on Sunday, taking the tally to 34,54,353.

Nine districts have recorded new cases, of which Chennai had 23 cases, followed by Chengalpattu 10 cases, Coimbatore 5 cases, Trichy 3 cases, Salem with 2 cases, and one case each reported at Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Namakkal and Thiruvallur.



The test positivity rate (TPR) increased from 0.4 percent to 0.5 percent after 16,319 samples were tested on Saturday. The highest positivity rate reported in Chengalpattu with 2.9 percent, Chennai 1.6 percent, Kancheepuram and Virudhunagar with 0.4 percent each, Cuddalore, Coimbatore, Thiruvallur, Trichy, and Vellore had 0.3 percent of TPR each.

At least 68 patients recovered from COVID and were discharged from various hospitals on Sunday. The total number of discharge cases across the state reaches 34,15,850.

