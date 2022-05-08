CPI state secretary slams Governor for provocative speech

CHENNAI: CPI state secretary R Mutharasan on Saturday accused Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi of executing the task given by the RSS using his constitutional post in the state.

Acting behind the agenda of RSS is nothing but insulting the constitution. In a strongly worded statement, he said that the Governor’s speech and action continues to exceed limits of his authority.

“Recently while addressing at a book release function, he mentioned the name of an organisation and termed it as a terrorist organisation. If there are evidence, action should be taken rather than making a provocative public speech,” he said.

Governor Ravi on Friday charged that the Popular Front of India as a very dangerous organisation which is trying to destabilise India.