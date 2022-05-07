DMK to conduct 'achievement meets' in 235 constituencies from May 8

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK has announced meetings in all 234 constituencies from May 8 to trumpet the achievements of the one-year-old government led by Chief Minister M K Stalin.

A statement issued by the DMK headquarters said the party leaders, including Stalin, would address meetings from May 8 to 22 in all 234 constituencies, explaining the achievements of the government, which completed one year at the office on Saturday. Stalin will address the meeting at Attur in Salem, while party General Secretary Duraimurugan and treasurer T R Baalu would attend the meetings in Kolathur and Pudukottai, respectively. The date of the meetings would be finalised later.