Custodial death: SSI, 3 HCs among 6 arrested by CB-CID

CHENNAI: In a major development in the custodial death of Vignesh being probed by CB-CID, a special sub-inspector SSI, a head constable, three constables, and a home guard were arrested on Saturday. The wing has reportedly included SC/ST Act since there is a documentary evidence that deceased Vignesh belonged to a scheduled caste.

The arrested were identified as police constables Paunraj, Jagajeevan (armed reserve), Chandrakumar (armed reserve), head constable Munaf and SSI Kumar, and home guard Deepak. Sources said that the arrested would be produced to a Magistrate in Saidapet.

The arrest comes after DSP Saravanan and his team inquired eight police personnel including Secretariat Colony inspector Senthil Kumar since Friday after Chief Minister ordered the custodial death into a murder case.

Three personnel - SI Pugazhum Perumal, constable Paunraj and Deepak from Home Guard - had already been placed under suspension in connection with the death of Vignesh in police custody on April 19 after he was secured along with one Suresh alias Ramesh. Sources said that Pugazhum Perumal was not arrested since he left the spot soon after the duo was secured at Kelley's signal.

Sources privy to the developments said that Vignesh was attacked at the Secretariat Police station after fellow police personnel was informed that Vignesh tried to attack the cops on night patrol with a knife.

Personnel attached to the city police said that it was a failure of intelligence section police personnel to keep the senior police officials posted about the developments immediately before it went out of hand.

While police initially claimed Vignesh died after developing seizure at the police station, the post-mortem report confirmed that Vignesh had 13 blood injuries all over the body apart from a leg fracture.

The siblings of Vignesh narrated the ordeal they had to go through since the death of their brother and that the police tried to cover it up by offering them Rs 1 lakh.

It maybe noted that the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Friday called for a report from the Greater Chennai Police Commissioner connection with the alleged custodial death of Vignesh.