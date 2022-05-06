Farmer steps on snapped live wire, electrocuted in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: A farmer, who accidentally stepped onto a snapped live electric line, was found electrocuted in Thanjavur on Friday. On Thursday evening, Kanagaraj (40), a farmer from Keezhavannipattu in Thanjavur went to cut grass for his cattle at a coconut grove near his house and stepped onto a snapped live wire that was lying on the ground and was electrocuted. Since he did not return home, his wife Saranya went in search of him in vain. Meanwhile, on Friday morning, passersby found Kanagaraj lying dead in the coconut grove and passed on the information to Pappanadu police who retrieved the body after suspending power supply. Further investigations are on.