Class 10 board exams begin; language paper gets a thumbs up

CHENNAI: The Class 10 board exams commenced on Friday with 9.55 lakh students appearing for the language exam in 3,936 exam centres across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Of this, 9.38 lakh students appeared for the exam in Tamil Nadu, including 4.60 lakh girl students. In Puducherry 16,802 students wrote the exam, including 8,272 girls. A single trans student sat for the exam this year. The exam will conclude on May 30.

“We were a bit nervous about the exams and having to write them offline after so long, however, the paper was easy,” said Varshitha, a Class 10 student in Thoraipakkam.

Additionally, 7,470 differently-abled students wrote the exam, both in TN and Puducherry; 242 prisoners also appeared for the test, including 16 women inmates at nine examination centres. A flying squad of 3,050 were appointed. The SOPs mandated by the Public Health and Preventive Medicine were followed at all centres.

A press note from the TN Prisons and Correctional Services department said that 217 inmates, including 16 women, are appearing for the Class 10 exams. Class 11 exams will be held between May 10-31. For this, 8.85 lakh students are set to appear. Of this, 8.69 lakh students will write the exam in TN and 15,145 students in Puducherry. Two trans students will also sit for the test and 3,119 exam centres have been allocated.