Annamalai announces office bearers for TN BJP unit

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai on Friday announced new office bearers for the party’s state unit.

Former AIADMK MP Sasikala Pushpa who joined the BJP was appointed State vice-president, advocate RC Paul Kanagaraj and former DMK MLA AG Sampath were also appointed as vice presidents. Actor and choreographer Gayathri Raguram who was the party's Art and Cultural wing president was relieved and replaced by FEFSI G Sivakumar. After being dropped, she tweeted saying that her only leader is Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A R Mahalakshmi, M N Raja and, BJP floor leader Nainar Nagendran have been relieved from the post of state vice president. Nagendran who was the party’s floor leader of the state assembly was relieved from the vice president post due to the party’s one-man one-post policy, said sources.

Former Chennai Deputy Mayor Karate Thiyagarajan, a staunch supporter of state president K Annamalai was appointed as state secretary. A P Muruganantham (Coimbatore) and former Vellore Mayor P Karthiyayini were made state general secretaries.

V P Duraisamy, M Chakravarthy, Dr K P Ramalingam, KS Narendran and Prof P Kanagasabathi retained their postings as vice presidents.