TNSCB flat gets EB bill for Rs 1.60 lakh

VELLORE: Rani, a construction employee and resident of the slum clearance board flats near Muthu Mandapam in Vellore, was shocked when here meter which was read on Wednesday revealed power dues of Rs 1,60,642, on Thursday. Shocked, she rushed to Thottapalayam EB office where officials asked her to give a complaint and promised to initiate action. Rani said she lived with her son and daughter-in-law and as all were workers, they used electrical appliances only at night. “Our house has 4 tube lights, 2 fans 1 TV and a fridge and our usual bi-monthly bill ranges between Rs 95 and Rs 150, she said. When asked, EB officials said they would replace the power meter in Rani’s house and that the problem was due to the meter which was old.