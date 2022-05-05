Tirupur girl student comes in ambulance to exam hall

COIMBATORE: A girl student, who had undergone laparoscopic surgery, came from the hospital in an ambulance to write the Class 12 examinations in Tirupur on Thursday.

Rithanya, daughter of Ayyanar and Geetha from Kuppandampalayam and studying Class 12 at Government Higher Secondary School in Ganapathipalayam had developed severe stomach pain on May 1 and was admitted to a private hospital on Palladam Road.

“The girl was diagnosed with a block in the blood vessel and had laparoscopic surgery. Though she was still under treatment in the hospital, Rithanya expressed her desire to write the public exam,” said an official with the education department.

Following this, after taking the advice of doctors, Rithanya was taken to the school from the hospital, located four kilometres away, in an ambulance accompanied by the nurses. The girl wrote her exam without a scribe drawing appreciation from teachers and students.

Meanwhile, of the 25,884 students who applied for writing the examination in the district, 1,503 students — including 1,499 students in Tamil subject and four in French —absented from taking the exams on Thursday.