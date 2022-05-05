TamilNadu

Protection sought for Madurai Adheenam

The lawyers sought deployment of armed security police for the Adheenam and his Mutt, which enjoys the pride of 293-year-old tradition.
Protection sought for Madurai Adheenam
Madurai Adheenam
Dt Next Bureau

MADURAI: A group of lawyers have sought protection for Madurai Adheenam and his Mutt. They approached the Commissioner of Police, Madurai City, T Senthil Kumar on Thursday and submitted a petition. The lawyers sought deployment of armed security police for the Adheenam and his Mutt, which enjoys the pride of 293-year-old tradition. The Adheenam in Madurai had recently felt that his life was under threat and the Mutt too. There are more chances of anti-Hindu forces attacking the Adheenam and the Mutt. When the lawyers met Adheenam, he also felt the same seeking adequate protection, sources added.

Madurai Adheenam
Mutt

Related Stories

No stories found.