Protection sought for Madurai Adheenam

MADURAI: A group of lawyers have sought protection for Madurai Adheenam and his Mutt. They approached the Commissioner of Police, Madurai City, T Senthil Kumar on Thursday and submitted a petition. The lawyers sought deployment of armed security police for the Adheenam and his Mutt, which enjoys the pride of 293-year-old tradition. The Adheenam in Madurai had recently felt that his life was under threat and the Mutt too. There are more chances of anti-Hindu forces attacking the Adheenam and the Mutt. When the lawyers met Adheenam, he also felt the same seeking adequate protection, sources added.