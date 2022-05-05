Min: Folk arts fest in Kovai, Madurai, Tiruchy and Nellai

CHENNAI: Minister for Art and Culture, Museum and Archaeology Thangam Thennarasu on Thursday announced that ‘Namma Ooru Thiruvizha,’ a grand folk arts festival would be organised in Coimbatore, Madurai, Tiruchy and Tirunelveli in addition to Chennai at a cost of Rs 6 crore.

Replying to the demand for grants for the Art and Culture, Museum and Archaeology Department, Minister Thennarasu said that artistes would be selected to perform in Namma Ooru Thiruvizhas by conducting district level festivals. “Tamil folk and classical arts will be promoted by organising cultural programmes at various locations like parks, beaches, museums and other places where people congregate at a cost of Rs 1 crore,” he said.

The Minister said Museum Theatre, Chennai would be reopened for performances by upgrading the air-conditioning, lighting, seating and fire safety equipment at Rs 3 crore.

The open-air auditorium in Tamil Nadu Dr J Jayalalithaa Music and Fine Arts University will be renovated at a cost of Rs 1.43 crore. The heritage buildings and other buildings in Government Fine Arts College, Chennai will be renovated at a cost of Rs 7.33 crore, he said, adding that new buildings will be constructed with necessary facilities for Government Fine Arts College, Kumbakonam at a cost of Rs 15.68 crore.

Thennarasu said that the bronze icon galleries at the Government Museum, Chennai would be upgraded by adopting best in class Museum practices to enhance the experience and display at a cost of Rs 7 crore.