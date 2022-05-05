Lankan crisis: Alagiri asks MLAs, MPs to contribute 1 month's salary

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K S Alagiri has asked his party MPs and MLAs to contribute a month’s salary for the welfare of Tamils among the Sri Lankan people who are suffering due to the economic distress.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Alagiri appealed to his party MPs and MLAs to contribute a month’s salary to alleviate the sufferings of the Sri Lankan people.

The State Congress has already announced Rs 10 lakh for the purpose. The party has pitched in after its ally DMK had announced Rs 1 crore for Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund and a month’s salary of its MPs and MLAs to help the Lankan people.

Tamil Nadu government had already announced that it would send 40,000tons of rice, 500 tons of milk powder and life saving drugs to the island nation through the Union government.