COIMBATORE: A female elephant was found dead with blood oozing out of its trunk in Thadagam near Coimbatore forest range on Thursday. Though the animal was suspected to have died of anthrax, the test results proved negative. A post mortem is likely to be done on Friday to ascertain the exact reason for its death. The animal was found in a patta land barely 250 metres from the reserve forest. With this, the elephant death toll has climbed to 11 in Coimbatore Forest Division so far this year.