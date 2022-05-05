Cops below SI rank should not attend HC cases, says PP

CHENNAI: A public prosecutor has written to the DGP to instruct the subordinates not to send the officers below the rank of sub-inspectors to attend the cases in the Madras High Court.

Hasan Mohamed Jinnah in his letter dated April 27 has stated that police authorities have been reminded multiple times of the earlier instructions of the High Court in the matter and added that the court has taken a serious view of the lapses on the part of the police authorities to abide by orders.

The letter comes after a Head Constable attended the court on April 26 without any case diary file in connection with a cheating case registered by Tiruppur South Police Station in Tiruppur city. "When the court raised certain queries regarding the case, he (the head constable) was unable to give suitable information to the prosecutor concerned."

After the incident, the High Court reportedly directed the State Public Prosecutor to give necessary instructions to the Director General of Police, requesting him to issue the required circulars reiterating the earlier orders of the High Court that only the investigating officer or an officer not below the rank of Sub-inspector of Police should attend the Office of the Public Prosecutor for giving and taking instructions