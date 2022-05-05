Collector bans shops on riverbed

VELLORE: Collector Kumaravel Pandian has banned the setting up of shops on Kaundanya riverbed in Gudiyattam for the ensuing annual Gangai Amman festival in the town on Thursday. The proposed festival created a controversy as devotees attached to the temple recently petitioned the Collector to revert to the old manual auction and no e-auction as ordered by the HR&CE Department. With the festival slated for May 17, many small vendors and traders planned to set up shops on the dry riverbed. However, Pandian banned shops on the riverbed citing the recent SC order against any encroachments on waterbodies.