Class 12 boards: Mask not mandatory for students while writing exams

CHENNAI: As Tamil Nadu Board Exam 2022 for Class 12 students is scheduled to be held from today (Thursday) till 28, thousands of students and parents were seen rushing to exam centres. 8,37, 311 students in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are to write this exam today.

Questions have been raised among students, whether or not to wear masks in the examination room.

Health Secretary Radhakrishnan said that students don't have to wear masks while Writing their exams and should be worn by students when arriving for and leaving exams unless they are exempt.

Earlier, Director of Public Health issued an statement saying it is mandatory for students to wear masks while writing the exam.

Radhakrishnan explained that the circular issued by the Director of Public Health did not issue any such statement yesterday, hence the students will not be required to wear face mask in the examination room.

3,91,343 students and 4,31,343 students out of a total 8,22,684 students are writing in 381 examination centers in Tamil Nadu alone.

The exam will begin at 10 am and will end at 1:15 p.m. Students will not be permitted to leave the examination hall before the time allotted. During this period time will be given for reading the question paper, and verification of particulars by candidates apart from writing the exam.

Meanwhile, the Board exam for class 10th will begin on May 06 and continue till May 30.