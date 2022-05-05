Bill tabled in Tamil Nadu to appoint V-Cs in Ambedkar Law University

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government continues its fight against the Governor by tabling a Bill on Thursday in the Assembly which provides power for the State government to appoint Vice Chancellors for Dr Ambedkar Law University.

According to the Bill, to be called the Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University (Amendment) Act, 2022, the expression 'Chancellor' will be substituted by the word 'government'.

Law Minister S Regupathy, while tabling the Bill, quoted the Gujarat University Act, 1949 and the Telengana Universities Act, 1991, where the respective State governments have the power to appoint Vice Chancellors of the University, said that the government had decided to amend the law empowering itself to appoint Vice-chancellor of the Law University.

The Minister also quoted the recommendations of the State Development Policy Council, during the AIADMK rule, to make necessary Amendments to the Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University Act, 1996, to ensure the role of the State government in the appointment of Vice-chancellor.

This is the fourth Bill tabled in the ongoing Assembly session with the intentions of shifting the power of appointing Vice Chancellors from Governor to the State and the Chief Minister.