Bike hits road work materials, youth dies

TIRUCHY: A youth was killed after his bike hit materials kept for road expansion works early on Thursday. R Sivaprakasam (23) from Asoor village was proceeding to his house from the bypass around 10.30 pm on Wednesday. When he was nearing Thevar statue, he hit the materials kept for road expansion works in which he sustained severe head injuries. On information, 108 ambulance service rescued and rushed him to Kumbakonam GH from where he was referred to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital early on Thursday. Swamimalai police registered a case and sent the body to the Kumbakonam GH. Further investigations are on.