Bihar man flees with Rs 1 cr worth jewels, leaves letter behind

CHENNAI: Vepery police launched a hunt for a Bihar native who escaped with gold and diamond jewels worth over Rs 1 crore and Rs 3 lakh from the employer's house.

The suspect Karan (22) joined as a househelp two months ago at the residence of Vikash Munoth, a businessman living on EVK Sampath Road, said police. Vikash's father Lal Chand is said to be heading a group of educational institutions at Thoraipakkam.

On May 2, Karan allegedly left the house claiming to be meeting his friends and did not return home since then.

While Karan's phone remained switched off, Vikash's family members found a letter written by Karan in which he had claimed that he had taken away the jewels and cash from the house and warned them not to approach police failing which he would leak videos of Lal Chand on social media.

Later, the family checked the cupboards where the jewels had been kept and foind two diamond bangles, rings and gold jewels were missing apart from the cash of Rs 3 lakh.

Based on a complaint from the family, Vepery police have launched a hunt for Karan.