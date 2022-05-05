14 districts to receive rains in Tamil Nadu for next 3 days

CHENNAI: Due to the prevailing low pressure area, 14 districts in Tamil Nadu will receive rains for the next three days.

On May 5, today, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Theni, Dindugal, Erode, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Karur, Namakkal, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari will witness scattered rainfall. Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikkal are expected to receive thunderstorms.

On May 6, Virudhunagar, Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Madurai, Dharmapuri, Salem, Karur, Namakkal, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Dindugal, Erode and Krishnagiri would receive moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms.

On May 7, TN, Puducherry and Karaikkal are expected to receive scattered rainfall with thunderstorms.

With regards to Chennai, overcast conditions are expected to prevail for the next 48 hours with patchy rainfall. The city would record a maximum of 37 degree Celsius and minimum of 27 degree Celsius.

Temperature would tick up by 2-3 degrees above the normal in Tamil Nadu in the next 48 hours.