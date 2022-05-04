Stalin appeals for donations to help Lanka

CHENNAI: With the Centre responding positively to the State government’s attempt to help the people of Sri Lanka who are battling extreme economic hardship, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday issued an open appeal to the public to come forward to donate generously to the cause.

“This is the time that the goodhearted people should come forward to donate as much as possible for the people of Sri Lanka who are facing a severe economic crisis. I urge the people to extend necessary help,” Stalin said in a statement on Tuesday, giving details of various modes through which donations could be made. The State government had moved a resolution in this regard that was unanimously adopted by the Assembly, and Stalin had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to act on the resolution.

Later in the day, in a statement issued in his capacity as the DMK president, Stalin announced that about 40,000 tonnes of rice, 500 tonnes of milk powder and life-saving drugs would soon be sent. In a statement issued by the party headquarters, Stalin added that the DMK would contribute Rs 1 crore to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund (CMPRF) and also announced that party MLAs would donate one-month salary to the CMPRF.

Contributions to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund (CMPRF) can be sent electronically through https://ereceipt.tn.gov.in.cmprf/cmprf.html where the bank details are available. Digital transactions can also be done through UPI id- tncmprf@iob and also through PhonePe, GPay, Paytm, Amazon Pay, Mobikwik, etc. Drafts and cheques can also be sent to Joint Secretary of CMPRF at the Secretariat, all donations are exempted from Income Tax under 80-G.