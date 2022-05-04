Hospitals prepared to treat health issues caused in summer: Ma Subramanian

Chennai: As several districts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, continues to record over 100 degree Fahrenheit, all government hospitals are prepared to treat people affected with the common health issues caused during the summer, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian after inaugurating summer awareness exhibition at Chennai Middle School in Abiramapuram on Wednesday.

"From today, Kathri has started and already districts like Chennai, Vellore, Madurai, Karur, Thiruvannamalai, Ranipet, Tiruchy and Tirupattur recorded more than 100 degree Fahrenheit in the past few days. People are advised to stay hydrated by consuming tender coconut, buttermilk, and watery fruit juices," said Subramanian.

"Because dehydration can cause headache, lack of consciousness and regular flu. It is important to avoid caffeinated items, alcohol till the summer ends. In addition, all the hospitals are prepared with additional beds to treat those who fall sick during the summer season," he added.

The Health Minister requested the people avoid direct sun during the peak time between 11.30 am and 3 pm. And avoid stepping out of the house unnecessary at this time.

Meanwhile, the State Health Department has prepared line list of those who are yet to be vaccinated against Covid. On the 29th mega vaccination camp, they have decided to set up at least 3,000 camps in Chennai.

"Usually, during the vaccination camp, Chennai had 1,600 camps and as many as 2 lakh people were inoculated. With more camps been set up this time, we are expecting more number of people to get vaccinated. People are requested to make use of the mega vaccination camps," said Ma Subramanian.