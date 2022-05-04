Class 12 board exams in Tamil Nadu: Points to note

CHENNAI: As board exams for Class 12 in Tamil Nadu will commence tomorrow, students are expected to be at the exam centres by 9 am.

The exams which are scheduled to go on till May 28, will be held in 3,119 centres across Tamil Nadu.

Of the 8, 37, 317 people who are writing this, 3,98,321 are boys and 4,38,996 are girls.

Here are some of the things to note:

1) Generator facilities will be provided to avoid power outage in the examination centres.

2) Cell phones, shoes and belts are not allowed inside the exam halls.

3) Anyone carrying/ using objectionable materials during the examination will be barred from writing the examinations for the next year, i.e. two attempts.

4) Students can now arrive at the examination centres by 9 am, which was previously announced as 8 am.

5) Candidates should enter the examination room at 9.45 am and will be allowed to read the question paper from 10 am to 10.10 am. Examination will be held from 10.15 am to 1.15 pm.