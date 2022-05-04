Action on T'malai arrack seller death based on CB-CID report: Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday informed the state Assembly that action on the incident of suspicious death of an arrack seller in Tiruvannamalai district will be taken based on the reports of CB-CID.

"The policemen who arrested arrack seller Thangamani and took him to court were transferred to other districts. The case has been handed over to CB-CID and appropriate action will be taken after receiving their report," said the Chief Minister.

The announcement of Chief Minister was based on the calling attention motion of leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami, last week, when he urged the State government to take action on the policemen responsible for the death of Thangamani. Stalin then said that he would reply after receiving the post mortem report.

Immediately after the question hour, Stalin rose and said that Thangamani had developed fits after he was arrested and handed over to sub jail on April 27. He also said that a case has been registered against the death of Thangamani and a magistrate inquiry was conducted following which a postmortem was carried out based on the guidelines of the High Court.