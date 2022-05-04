37 fresh Covid cases reported in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 37 Covid cases on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 34,54,095.

At least 23 fresh cases recorded in Chennai, followed by Chengalpattu with 6 cases, Kancheepuram 3 cases, 2 cases in Thiruvallur, and 1 case were reported in Ranipet, Thanjavur, Tirupattur.

The test positivity rate (TPR) in the State stood at 0.3 per cent after testing 14,336 people. Of which Chengalpattu recorded the highest with 1.7 per cent, Chennai 1.2 per cent, Coimbatore 0.3 per cent, and Kancheepuram 0.1 per cent.

A total of 34,15,603 people recovered from Covid in the State after 58 more people were discharged from several hospitals across the State on Wednesday. As many as 15,830 more samples were tested for Covid in the State in the past 24 hours.