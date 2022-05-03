Two youths killed due to over speeding on Vaniyambadi-Vellore highway

VELLORE: Two persons were killed on the spot when the two-wheeler they were riding on went out of control and rammed the median on Vaniyambadi-Vellore National Highway near Ambur on Tuesday. The deceased were identified as Nadeem and Bharat, both 19 years old and residents of Salmabad near Vaniyambadi. The duo along with Abdul Gafur (19) their friend were travelling to Ambur on the same vehicle after Ramzan celebrations when the accident occurred due to excessive speed at Marapattu near Ambur. Ambur taluk police registered a case and sent the bodies to Vaniyambadi GH for post mortem. Injured Abdul Gafur was also admitted to the same hospital.